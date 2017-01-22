Cleveland police report another fatal heroin overdose - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland police report another fatal heroin overdose

Cleveland police reported one fatal drug overdose occurred over the weekend.

A 32-year-old man was found dead at a home on West Boulevard.

The victim was found dead at 5 a.m. Sunday.   

His death remains under investigation.

