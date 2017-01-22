Dice game turns deadly during apparent robbery

A man was killed over the weekend after being shot during a dice game.

Police say Pierce Holmes, 32, was sitting on a porch on E. 100th Street bleeding from his leg.

After showing officers CCW permit, Holmes told them he had been shot by a man in a silver SUV and he returned fire.

The silver SUV was found crashed into a utility pole at 97th & Quebec and the 27-year-old driver had been shot in his torso and legs. He was taken to University Hospitals by EMS where he was pronounced deceased.

According to investigators Holmes and some other men were in the parking lot of Bolton Elementary School on Quebec gambling, when the shooter tried to rob the participants playing dice. Holmes and the alleged robber exchanged gunfire.

Holmes was treated and released at University Hospitals.

So far no charges have been filed.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.