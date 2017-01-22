United Airlines flights resume; Ground stop lifted

Domestic flights are flying again after being grounded Sunday evening, according to officials with United Airlines.

United Airlines flights lift ground stop after IT issue

A company spokeswoman told the Associated Press the "IT issue" that initially caused the ground stop has been resolved and flights are resuming, but customers may experience additional delays. She didn't give any more details.

The nationwide ground stop lasted about 2 ½ hours and affected numerous United Airlines flights out of Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

International flights were not affected.

Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents.

