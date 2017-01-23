Case of Cleveland police officer charged with kidnapping, rape, assault to go to grand jury

Cleveland Police Officer accused of raping his girlfriend ordered to not have any contact with the victim (Source WOIO)

The case of the Cleveland police officer charged with kidnapping, rape and felonious assault will go directly to the grand jury.

Parma police arrested 51-year-old Tommie Griffin in connection with the beating and sexual assault of his 42-year-old girlfriend earlier this month. He was arraigned on Jan. 17 and is currently out on a $250,000 bond.

The victim told police Griffin attacked her while she was sleeping and threatened her with a gun. In court, the judge said Griffin fired two gunshots into the victim's mattress.

Officers said they found the woman with serious injuries to her face, and that the home was in disarray.

Griffin has been with the Cleveland Police Department since Feb. 1, 1994. He is on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the court case.

According to court records, this wasn't Griffin's first brush with the law. He was arrested by Parma police in 2010 for a 2009 assault chase. He pleaded not guilty, then changed his plea to guilty when the charge was reduced to criminal mischief.

The felony charges against Griffin carry a combined maximum penalty of 28 years in prison if he's found guilty.

Griffin's scheduled hearing for Monday was canceled due to the case going directly to grand jury.

