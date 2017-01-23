22-year-old who allegedly poisoned ex-girlfriend's vodka with rubbing alcohol given $10,000 bond

A Mayfield Heights 22-year-old charged with putting rubbing alcohol in his ex-girlfriend's vodka bottle was arraigned Monday.

According to police, Brandon Lau broke into his ex-girlfriend Amanda Payne's apartment on Marsol Road, put rubbing alcohol in the vodka bottle and scattered the kitty litter contents around the apartment.

Payne's new boyfriend, David Unklesbay, drank from the vodka bottle and had to be taken to the hospital, where it was determined he had been poisoned.

Lau has been indicted on charges of felonious assault, burglary and contaminating a substance for human consumption.

He was given a $10,000 bond.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.