Wayne County police still looking for murder victim's vehicle

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department is still searching for homicide victim Jeremy Lesh's truck.

Lesh was found dead in a wooded area in Wayne County on Jan. 15. Deputies said he had been brutally beaten. It is believed he was killed somewhere else and dumped in the woods a day or two before he was found.

The department is searching for a pick-up truck similar to the one pictured. Lesh's truck license plate number is Ohio plate number GUD7192.

Anyone with information on this vehicle should call the Wayne County Sheriff's Department at 1-330-264-3333.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.