Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. recalling select 12-ounce beers

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. announced Sunday that they are recalling certain varieties of their 12-ounce pale ales, IPAs and other beers due to a packaging flaw which can make glass break off into the bottle.

The recall applies to eight different types of craft beers, including Sierra Nevada Pale Ale, Beer Camp Golden IPA, Sidecar Orange Pale Ale, Torpedo Extra IPA, Tropical Torpedo, Nooner, Hop Hunter and Otra Vez.

The company has stopped distributing all affected beer and is working to have it removed from retails shelves, they said in a statement. The company said some beers were not impacted by the recall. They include all Sierra Nevada canned and draught beer, and all 24-ounce and 750ml bottled beer.

The recall applies to the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachussets, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Full information on the recall can be found on the company's website.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.