Indians fan trying to get 100 million retweets so he can throw out first pitch

One Cleveland Indians fan is trying to rally Twitter together to let him throw out the first pitch at an upcoming game.

Jack Lipscomb, who uses the Twitter handle @Young_Seneca, tweeted at the Indians on Sunday night asking them how many retweets he would need to get to throw out the first pitch at a game. The team responded with 100 million.

Lipscomb took a screenshot of their conversation and posted it to his Twitter page, asking people to retweet. The Tweet currently has over 60,000 retweets and counting.

Alright so the bar has been set now I just need everyone's help, please retweet this so I can fulfill my dream???? pic.twitter.com/HLgOvexLQr — Jack Lipscomb (@Young_Seneca) January 22, 2017

According to Ad Week, Twitter had 320 million users as of March 2016, meaning that Lipscomb would need about a third of them to retweet in order for him to be successful. But hey, anything is possible if you believe.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.