Police ID man killed in Saturday shooting

Police have identified the man who was killed in after an apparent robbery at a dice game on Saturday as 27-year-old Carl Spratt.

Police say Pierre Holmes, 32, and a number of other men were in the parking lot of Bolton Elementary School on Quebec Avenue gambling when Spratt tried to rob them. Holmes, who has a concealed carry weapons permit, exchanged gunfire with Spratt, during which time Spratt was shot in the torso and legs. Holmes was shot in the leg.

Holmes said that Spratt then fled in a silver SUV. He was later found in the driver's seat of the car, which crashed into a utility pole at East 97th Street and Quebec.

Both men were transported to local hospitals, where Spratt died.

Police are investigating. No charges have been filed.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.