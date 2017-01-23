Jan. 23 is National Pie Day

Monday, January 23 is National Pie Day!

The holiday, which started in the mid-1970s in Boulder, Colorado, is sponsored by the American Pie Council.

Area pie shop Simply Delicious Pies stopped by Cleveland 19 this morning to talk about their treats. The shop has been open in Shaker Heights for about five years. Voted Cleveland's Best Desserts for 2014 and 2013, the bakery features savory quiche, hearty pot pies and, of course, delectable sweets.

