Man accused of killing dog by tossing it in fire pit

An Alliance man who was arrested last week for allegedly throwing a live dog into a fire pit answered to charges Monday in court.

Chad Karka, 40, was arrested Friday and charged with cruelty and torture to animals, according to police.

Witnesses called police to tell them a dog was running around on fire in Karka's backyard at his home on West College Street, according to authorities. Witnesses also told police that Karka picked up the dog and threw it in a fire pit.

When police arrived, they found the remains of a dog in and beside the fire pit. Police believe Karka may have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The Alliance Fire Department was also called to the scene to put out the fire. Karka's bond was continued. His next court appearance will be Feb. 3.

