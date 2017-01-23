When is Groundhog Day 2017?

Groundhog Day is Feb. 2, 2017.

On Feb. 2, Punxsutawney Phil -- the prognosticator of all prognosticators -- will determine how many more weeks of winter there will be this season.

According to folklore, if it is cloudy when Phil emerges from its burrow on Gobblers Knob, then the spring season will arrive early, some time before the vernal equinox. If it is sunny, the groundhog will supposedly see its shadow and retreat back into its den, which means winter will persist for six more weeks.

Ohio's weather predicting groundhog, Buckeye Chuck, doesn't always agree with Phil and will give his weather estimate on Feb. 2 as well. Chuck lives in Marion, Ohio.

Groundhog Day events in Northeast Ohio for children 5 and over

Groundhog Fun Day

Where: Cleveland Museum of Natural History

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 28

What: Live animal demonstrations from 1 to 3 p.m., family-friendly crafts (free with the price of admission)

Drop-In Discovery Groundhog Day

Where: Cleveland Metroparks Brecksville Nature Center

When: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 2

What: Crafts, stories and information about the furry weather forecaster

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.