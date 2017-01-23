Severely emaciated dog goes to experienced foster home

Malachi when he arrived at the shelter. (Source: Facebook)

A severely emaciated dog who was brought to a Cleveland dog rescue on Wednesday night has been released to an experienced foster home.

Malachi, a 1-year-old pup, weighed 19 only pounds when he arrived at Mutts in a Rut Rescue, which is 20 pounds underweight. The dehydrated and anemic was placed on IV fluids and fed multiple meals.

The shelter posted a picture of Malachi Sunday night in his new foster home, where he will stay until he is ready for adoption.

Anyone who wants to donate to Malachi's care can contact muttsinarutrescue@gmail.com or send a check to Mutts in Rut Rescue PO Box 11135, Cleveland,OH 44111. You can also call in a donation to the vet clinic on the Mutts in a Rut account 216-252-4500.

