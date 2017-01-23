Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper to play Blossom Music Center this summer

Cyndi Lauper and Rod Stewart are going on tour this summer. (Source: AP Images)

Rod Stewart will join Cyndi Lauper for an 18 city tour that will stop in Cleveland this summer.

Stewart and Lauper's tour begins July 6 in Florida. They will stop at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls on July 28.

The duo will also stop in Cincinnati at the Riverbend Music Center on Aug. 4.

Tickets are available on Live Nation starting Jan. 27. Citi card members can access a special pre-sale beginning Jan. 24.

