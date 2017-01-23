OSHP to assist in week of human trafficking education, prevention efforts

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will participate in a Tri-State initiative to try and fight human trafficking this week.

The OSHP will join the Indiana State Police and the Michigan State Police, along with Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT), to raise awareness for the issue of human trafficking by educating the public and enforcing laws that crack down on traffickers.

The goal of this week is to train and educate drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants and truck stop employees how to recognize the signs of human trafficking and report it.

According to the Attorney General's 2015 Human Trafficking Annual Report, law enforcement agencies in Ohio reported 102 human trafficking investigations in 2015. These investigations led to 104 arrests and 33 successful prosecutions. Additionally, 203 potential victims of human trafficking were identified along with 130 suspected traffickers.

To report a trafficking tip, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline Resource Center (NHTRC) at 888-373-7888 or text the BeFree line at 233733. The hotline received calls from Ohio regarding 592 potential human trafficking cases from Ohio, from 2013 to 2015, making Ohio the fifth highest total for potential cases reported among the states.

RELATED:

Guide to human trafficking prevention education released

New app helps to crackdown on human trafficking

DeWine: Human trafficking is horrific and happening in Ohio

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.