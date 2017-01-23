Nonprofit donates body armor to Richland County K9

A Richland County Sheriff's K9 will get body armor thanks to a donation from the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Molly will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to the 501c(3) charity, who donates vests to law enforcement officers across the country.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $1,050.00. Each vest has a value between $1,795 – $2,234 and a five-year warranty.

