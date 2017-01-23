Woman claims she was drugged, sexually assaulted by Elyria attorney speaks out

A former Elyria attorney Michael Fine was sentenced in November to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of hypnotizing six of his female clients.

Deb Boozie first met Fine in 2010 when her now husband was going through divorce proceedings. Fine later became her divorce attorney. Bozzie said almost immediately Fine began contacting her on the phone and talking about extremely personal matters.

Bozzie said conversations eventually turned to inappropriate touching when Fine used a process she referred to as "guided imagery."

Bozzie said she didn't fully recognize early warning signs because Fine earned her trust.

"I didn't notice it right away, because we had something in common," Bozzie said. "I suffer from an anxiety disorder and according to Michael fine he did as well. So he would take me through a process. He called it something else... I call it guided imagery."

She recalls one of the first times Fine touched her without her consent.

"He did a process, and he also massaged my shoulders, and my arms and stuff," Bozzie said. "And took me into the process that he would go through."

She said during the course of their interactions the two talked about hypnosis and office meetings eventually became an opportunity for Fine to control her mind and violate her.

"You go to see a professional that is your attorney who represents you- that is the last thing on your mind is anything sexual," Bozzie said. "You don't even think of anything like that."

Bozzie believes she was drugged at one point after drinking a cup of tea Fine prepared.

"When he delivered it to me that's when he started rubbing my shoulders." Bozzie said. "And I remember that particular day it took me 25 minutes to get to his office and it took me what two hours to get home."

Bozzie said she took her concerns to lawyers in 2013 but no one agreed to take on her case.

"It sounded outrageous. Who's going to believe anything like this?" Bozzie said. "Nobody. I wouldn't have believe it myself had I not gone through it. It's so hard to think that he would do this to vulnerable clients. He's a predator."

Bozzie came forward when undercover video of Fine using hypnosis on another female client came to light. That sting led to Fine's arrest and prison sentence.

"He took advantage of me. He took advantage of other women," Bozzie said. "And when I saw what he did-- when that tape came out it disgusted me."

Bozzie is speaking publicly because she doesn't want other women to be afraid of defending themselves.

"We have a gut. I didn't follow it," Bozzie said. "I had so many red flags that I ignored. I just want other women to know don't ignore those, because we have that for a reason. I don't want anyone else to witness or go through anything that all of us women have gone through with Mike Fine."

Bozzie said if she saw Fine face-to-face she'd want to hear the words "I'm sorry".

"I want to know why and how," Bozzie said. "How can you (Fine) do this to your wife and your child and to us women?"

Bozzie is calling upon her spirituality to help her in the healing process.

Fine gave up is law license and has to register as a sex offender.

Editor's note: Cleveland 19 News does not normally reveal the identity of a sexual assault victim. However, Deb Bozzie agreed to share her name and story on camera.

