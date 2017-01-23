Alliance man says he was drunk but never forced dog into fire pit

The 40-year-old man charged with cruelty and torture to animals for killing a dog by allegedly throwing it into a fire pit said he was drunk when it happened and he never forced the long-haired German shepherd mix into a gas fire.

The dog who died was not owned by Chad Karka, of Alliance, who has been charged with a fifth-degree felony concerning a companion animal. The charge is a felony because of Goddard's Law.

His own dog -- a Husky -- has been taken into custody by the Stark County Humane Society.

"I think the witnesses see whatever they wanted to see around and talk about and gossip," Karka said.

Witnesses called police last week to tell them a dog was running around on fire in Karka's backyard at his home on West College Street, according to authorities. Police also said witnesses saw Karka pick up the dog and throw it in a fire pit.

"I wasn't thinking smart when I was drinking but never did I force that dog into the fire," Karka said outside the courtroom after his arraignment Monday in Stark County. "I haven't drank in three days, drinking is my problem. I would have never been belligerent with police that night [if I hadn't been drinking], but I was ... I was swearing and telling them [police] to get off my property."

The police report said officers suspected the man was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

When police arrived, they found the remains of a dog in and beside the fire pit. The Alliance Fire Department was also called to the scene to put out the fire. Karka will be in court again Friday at 10:30 a.m.

