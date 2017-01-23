65-yr-old woman injured in carjacking

Mentor police are looking for two suspects who carjacked a 65-year-old woman at gunpoint.

It happened on Monday, Jan. 16 around 6 p.m. at 7511 Mentor Avenue.

The victim tells police the first suspect approached her in the parking lot and demanded her keys.

She refused and struggled with the suspect. At that time, a second suspect pulled up in a smaller gold or tan SUV.

The woman then fled and hurt her leg while running.

The first suspect drove away in the victim's car, a white 2014 Mazda CX9, with Oho license plate 283YQK.

The second suspect fled in the SUV.

Mentor police say the victim was able to come up with a composite of the first suspect. The second suspect is only described as a white man.

The carjacking has residents like Darya Klammer thinking about their safety.

“I was rather surprised, Mentor is a safe place to live and raise kids and walk around at night in parking lots,” said Darya Klammer, who lives in Mentor.

She says it’s a reminder to trust your instincts.

“When you feel like a situation is uncomfortable, no matter how much of a hurry you're in, you should be more cautious. So maybe wait or ask someone to walk you to your car if you feel uncomfortable,” Klammer said.

Monday night, Cleveland 19 saw Mentor police patrolling the parking lot where the incident happened.

Police say violent crime like this is pretty rare in Mentor.

“A lot of times they work in pairs or teams, but you really need to be cognizant of your surroundings, especially in a place like that where it's dark and off the beaten path a little bit,” said Lt. Mike Majernik with Mentor Police.

We asked Lt. Majernik what to do if you ever find yourself in a situation like this one.

“If it's a property crime like this, if they're grabbing your purse, they just want the keys to your car, give it to them. It's just property. You don't want to get hurt, put yourself in a position where you could get seriously hurt or possibly killed,” he said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.