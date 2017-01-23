Union charges city is jeopardizing police officers safety

Lorain’s Police Department is putting officers safety at risk according to the President of the FOP Kyle Gelenius.

"This is an eminent threat to the safety of the community and the officers who go out every day and protect it," President of the FOP Kyle Gelenius said.

You don't have to go very far to see what Gelenius is talking about. A lot of cruisers are worse for the wear. Some rusting, others battered and bruised. Many were purchased in 2008 and have been in constant service since.

But the dings and the dents aside, mileage is his biggest issue. He points to police best practices which recommend a cruiser be retired at or before 100,000 miles saying.

"We're constantly having to jump these cruisers, the mileage is getting up unsafe. The city is refusing to acknowledge the problem," Gelenius added.

Cruisers are driven hard and have to be. When citizens need help they need help as soon as possible and this is not just a Lorain problem.

An Elyria cruiser stopped during a chase, the highway patrol had to take over and luckily captured the runaway. Many of the same problems exist in Cleveland, where bald tires are common and floorboards are rotted through. That is also true in Lorain where we saw a K9 unit with a rusting floor board on the driver’s side. It has over 125,000 miles.

It won't likely surprise you that there is an element of politics in all of this. It will be an election year. What puzzles Gelenius is that since 1992 a levy and not the general fund pays for cruisers.

"The citizens are paying an extra tax to you know have extra cops on the street to have these vehicles, so the question is where's the money going?" asked Gelenius.

Mayor Chase Ritenauer says the answer is simple, job cuts at Lorain factories have cut levy collections.

"We had a policy decision to make, do we keep police officers on the street or buy vehicles," stated Mayor Ritenauer.

Late Monday Police Chief Cel Rivera weighed in answering the FOP’s concerns and said he agrees with the need but "due to the budget crisis there is nothing I can do at this level."

He told the FOP to move to the next step in the arbitration process.

