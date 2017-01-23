Browns going to Super Bowl! (Former Browns, that is)

Admit it. You were watching the conference championships and thinking "mmm, he looks familiar…so does he…and him! I remember him!", as one former Cleveland Brown after another helped lead their teams to Super Bowl LI. From the field to the coaches’ booth, the Browns were well-represented.

Let’s start on the field.

Alex Mack didn’t want to stay here. Well, let’s clarify that. He actually did want to stay here, a few years ago, but the Browns didn’t want to give him a long-term deal. By the time they slapped the transition tag on him, and matched Jacksonville’s five-year offer to Mack in 2014, the damage had been done. Mack’s new deal allowed him to nullify the contract two years later, and he bolted to the Atlanta Falcons, becoming arguably the biggest addition to that team.

Taylor Gabriel? He’s not a game-changer for the Falcons, but the lightning-quick wide receiver, cast off by the Browns, more than doubled his receiving yards when he joined the Falcons’ explosive offense. And, he did something there that he failed to do here in 2015: he found the end zone. Six times. So, somebody figured out how to use him.

The Patriots have three former Browns playing key roles: Dion Lewis, Jabaal Sheard and Barkevious Mingo. Lewis is especially interesting. In fairness to the Browns, he was injured while he was here. A complete non-factor. But, they gave up on him, and all Lewis did was move on, eventually end up with the Patriots, and become the first player in NFL history to score touchdowns via a catch, rush, and kickoff return in a playoff game.

Mingo never lived up to his first-round status here, but, again, here’s a team now that knows how to put him in a position to succeed.

As for the booth, well, there’s Kyle Shanahan, designing and calling the plays for the most electrifying offense in football. The same Shanahan who spent one season here under Mike Pettine before deciding he couldn’t take it anymore, actually putting together a 32-point presentation on why he wanted out. He got his wish, and now he’s headed to the Super Bowl, before he moves on to a head coaching gig.

The frustration for Browns fans isn’t that players have moved on, and are finding success. That happens quite often in the NFL. It’s that their team didn’t see the value in these guys, or, just as bad, couldn’t find a way to effectively use them. And other teams did.

And as any Browns fan can tell you, that happens quite often as well.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.