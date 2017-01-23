Browns going to Super Bowl! (Former Browns, that is)

When the 2017 NFL Draft begins at the end of the month, one University of Akron football player will be waiting anxiously to try on his new team's cap and get right to work.More >>
When the 2017 NFL Draft begins at the end of the month, one University of Akron football player will be waiting anxiously to try on his new team's cap and get right to work.More >>
The Cleveland Police Impound Unit vehicle auction is this Saturday, April 29, at 4300 Bradley Road.More >>
The Cleveland Police Impound Unit vehicle auction is this Saturday, April 29, at 4300 Bradley Road.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol released statistics on how many cases they have investigated since 2012.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol released statistics on how many cases they have investigated since 2012.More >>
Comedian J. Anthony Brown has started his first broadcast with The Steve Harvey Morning Show on Monday, April 24.More >>
Comedian J. Anthony Brown has started his first broadcast with The Steve Harvey Morning Show on Monday, April 24.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>