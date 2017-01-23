Teen with special needs missing for 4 days is safe, police say

Malik Aziz, 14, who was reported missing four days ago was found today by police and is safe.

According to police, the teen with special needs was found Monday in the 14900 block of Lorain Avenue.

He was taken to Fairview Hospital and his mother was notified.

He attends John Marshall School of Engineering and has severe ADHD, autism, partial complex seizure disorder and asthma.

Circumstances surrounding his disappearance have not been released.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.