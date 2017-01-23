6 best tips to prevent the flu while it's widespread in Northeast Ohio

by Jen Picciano Cleveland, OH -- It's been a sick couple of weeks at area day cares and households because the stomach bug is quickly spreading around Northeast Ohio.

At the Goddard School for Early Childhood Development in Broadview Heights, 19 kids were out on Friday, and four teachers were out last week.

The norovirus isn't just uncomfortable and gross -- it's expensive.

"It's over $60 billion globally in terms of what it costs for people not being able to go to work, having not feeling good enough to perform tasks," said Kevin Brennan with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

The obvious cleaning steps aren't always enough to prevent the germs from spreading.

"Simple things like soap and water and bleach can combat a lot of germs," said Goddard owner, Theresa Camloh.

At Goddard they have a system for sanitizing toys.

"Manipulative, smaller toys are collected throughout the day they go in to an antibacterial soap and water solution, a rinse solution, a sanitize solution and then they're left to air dry," said Camloh.

To avoid the spread of sickness or reinfection, use the following guidelines, per the Cuyahoga County Board of Health:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially after using the restroom and before touching food. Don't prepare food for yourself or others after symptoms start, for 48 hours. Using paper plates can also help prevent the spread of germs. Wash common surfaces (around the bathroom sink, handles, toilet, counters, fridge handles, door knobs and banisters) as soon as anyone in the household is symptomatic. Do this for 48 hrs. Wash all linens exposed to the germs, like towels, pillows and blankets. Stay home from school or work until you don't have have any symptoms for at least 24 hours. Do not clean up vomit with a wet vac, as it will aspirate the germs and spread them.

