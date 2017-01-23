6 best tips to prevent the flu while it's widespread in Northeast Ohio

by Jen Picciano Cleveland, OH -- It's been a sick couple of weeks at area day cares and households because the stomach bug is quickly spreading around Northeast Ohio.
At the Goddard School for Early Childhood Development in Broadview Heights, 19 kids were out on Friday, and four teachers were out last week.
The norovirus isn't just uncomfortable and gross -- it's expensive.
"It's over $60 billion globally in terms of what it costs for people not being able to go to work, having not feeling good enough to perform tasks," said Kevin Brennan with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.
The obvious cleaning steps aren't always enough to prevent the germs from spreading.
"Simple things like soap and water and bleach can combat a lot of germs," said Goddard owner, Theresa Camloh.
At Goddard they have a system for sanitizing toys.
"Manipulative, smaller toys are collected throughout the day they go in to an antibacterial soap and water solution, a rinse solution, a sanitize solution and then they're left to air dry," said Camloh.
To avoid the spread of sickness or reinfection, use the following guidelines, per the Cuyahoga County Board of Health:
People who've had the norovirus/stomach flu, can still spread the virus for up to 2 wks, even if they're feeling better. @cleveland19news— Jennifer Picciano (@jenpicciano) January 23, 2017
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.
When the 2017 NFL Draft begins at the end of the month, one University of Akron football player will be waiting anxiously to try on his new team's cap and get right to work.More >>
When the 2017 NFL Draft begins at the end of the month, one University of Akron football player will be waiting anxiously to try on his new team's cap and get right to work.More >>
The Cleveland Police Impound Unit vehicle auction is this Saturday, April 29, at 4300 Bradley Road.More >>
The Cleveland Police Impound Unit vehicle auction is this Saturday, April 29, at 4300 Bradley Road.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol released statistics on how many cases they have investigated since 2012.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol released statistics on how many cases they have investigated since 2012.More >>
Comedian J. Anthony Brown has started his first broadcast with The Steve Harvey Morning Show on Monday, April 24.More >>
Comedian J. Anthony Brown has started his first broadcast with The Steve Harvey Morning Show on Monday, April 24.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>