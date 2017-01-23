Akron working on lead pipe problem

The city of Akron has launched an interactive website to identify which homes are still serviced with lead pipes from the main to their shut-off valve, which is usually at the sidewalk. Akron is near the front of what's likely to be a long list of cities releasing similar maps because of a new state law.

Since 1950, according to Mayor Dan Horrigan, Akron has been more proactive than most cities when it comes to replacing lead pipes. As it stands now the city believes they have 4,341 lead pipes that still service homes and businesses but the city claims all of the water is safe and meets all EPA requirements.

The city says they replace three or four pipes a week as sidewalks and streets are dug up or repaired.

A new Ohio law requires cities to map out where lead service lines likely are. Previously, the United States EPA did require cities to do a "materials inventory to identify lead service lines," so that cities were testing in areas where the water had the potential to contain lead, but did not require a physical map.

The US EPA also allows water to contain lead levels of 15 parts per billion, an amount much smaller than a drop of water. Cleveland 19 obtained Akron's most recent lead testing results, from 2015 and 2016, and found that one address tested at that 15 ppb limit, a handful of others tested at levels of nine, 10 or 11 ppb, but the majority of the samples had levels of lead far below the allowable amount.

At a federal law, the Safe Water Drinking Act went into effect in 1986, so there shouldn't be lead pipes in buildings constructed in 1987 or later. There have been tweaks to the law, making it more restrictive to lead in things like solder, meaning that buildings constructed after 20-14 are the least likely to contain lead.

The city of Cleveland has also mapped out where lead service lines likely are.

