Fatal 3-vehicle crash in Medina County

Fatal three vehicle crash in Medina County (Source: WOIO)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three vehicle crash that occurred on SR83(Avon Lake Rd).

Geoffrey B. Boddy, Jr., 34, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Express van northbound on SR83. Ronald L. Rubensne, 79, was his passenger.

A 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2016 Mazda, both driven by juveniles, were traveling south on SR83.

The Chevy drove left of center and struck the Jeep Grand Cherokee head-on. The Mazda then hit both vehicles.

Boddy, Jr. and one juvenile were taken to Cleveland Clinic-Medina General Hospital.

The second juvenile and Rubesne were transported to Lodi Hospital where Rubesne was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.