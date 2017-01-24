Shaker Heights Police arrest man wanted for a series of thefts

Police have a man in custody Tuesday morning accused of being involved in a series of thefts.

Shaker Heights Police arrested 21-year old Brian Newton of Cleveland at a local hotel Monday night. He was wanted in connection with multiple thefts from unlocked automobiles and homes.

Investigation into the incidents that occurred and his recent arrest are currently ongoing. Further details will be released as they become available.

