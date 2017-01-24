I-90: Victim identified in fatal crash involving Rocky River fire truck

One person was killed during a crash involving a fire truck and a van on I-90 in Rocky River, which also ultimately resulted in the hit-skip death of a Cleveland police officer.

The fire truck was on scene assisting in a single-vehicle accident when a white van crashed into the back of the truck. The driver of the van, 29-year-old Artem Vytiegov of San Francisco, was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger, who has not been identified, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. There is no word yet on her condition or other injuries.

Cleveland police officer David Fahey, who was on scene placing down flares for the accident, was struck and killed by a white Toyota Camry which then drove away from the scene. Police believe they have found the vehicle.

I-90 westbound was closed Tuesday morning between Hilliard Boulevard and Clauge Road in Rocky River due to the crash.

From 5 to 6 a.m. Tuesday it was raining along I-90 on the west side of Cuyahoga County, according to Meteorologist Samantha Roberts. Temperatures were around 36 to 37 degrees, so it was much too warm for ice, she said. It was overcast during the time of the crashes.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for more updates.

