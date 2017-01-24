Fairview Park police chase ends in accident on Cleveland's west side

A silver SUV led police on a chase through Fairview Park on Monday.

Police say the car was stolen from a gas station in North Olmsted in the area of Lorain Road and Great Northern Boulevard. Fairview Park police initiated a chase after noticing the vehicle driving erratically.

The car eventually left Fairview Park, ending the chase by crashing into two other cars at the intersection of Triskett Road and Warren Road on Cleveland's west side.

The suspect, a black male wearing a dark colored coat or hoodie, fled on foot. He was last seen running through the yard of 14908 Tudor.

No arrests have been made.

