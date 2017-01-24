Stark County Sheriff warns residents of phone scams

The Stark County Sheriff is warning residents to be careful of telephone scams.

Sheriff George T. Maier said that there have been a number of phone scams in the area recently, usually with someone requesting credit card or bank account information over the phone.

Maier says to never give away that type of information over the phone to someone you don't know or under suspicious circumstances. He said that residents should hang up and confirm someone's request for information independently if they feel uncertain.

Maier also gave the following information regarding phone scams:

No legitimate law enforcement agency will contact you by phone demanding money to release a family member or money for any other purpose.

There are various charities that may call soliciting donations in the name of law enforcement but the Stark County Sheriff's Office will not directly solicit donations.

No law enforcement agency will request payment for release by using gift cards, Money-gram, Western Union or Green Dot cards etc.

Any legitimate bail/bond payments would be made through the Sheriff's Office, the appropriate court or a licensed bond agency

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be deputy/employee of the Stark County Sheriff's Office, feel free to contact our office directly at 330-430-3800 to confirm that before giving any information. Do not rely on information displayed on your caller ID. There are many applications that allow for numbers to be masked and show the wrong caller information.

