Teen shot while walking home from RTA station

A 15-year-old boy says he was shot while walking home from the East 55th Street RTA Rapid Station on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened on East 57th Street and Francis Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

The victim's cousin took him to the hospital. He was unable to provide a description of the suspect.

The teen was treated and released from MetroHealth Hospital.

Police are investigating.

