Police arrest suspect in deadly hit-skip of Cleveland police officer

Police are questioning a suspect in the deadly hit-skip that killed Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey.

Officer Fahey was struck and killed by a white Camry on I-90 westbound around 6:00 Tuesday morning. The driver then fled the scene. His partial license plate is GTD.

"Either this person turns themselves in or we find them," said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams.

Officer Fahey was putting flares on the road to divert traffic from an accident in Rocky River.

Police found the vehicle in Lorain on East 31st Street.

"The City of Cleveland extends its deepest condolences to the family of Police Officer David Fahey," Mayor Frank Jackson, Safety Director Michael McGrath and Police Chief Calvin D. Williams said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Fahey family, who, this morning, lost their loved one in this tragic and senseless act. No words can express the sorrow and pain the Fahey are experiencing right now and no family should have to go through such a loss. The Fahey family has our full support and I urge all people of the City of Cleveland to keep the Fahey family in mind during this very difficult time. David was 39 years old and was hired July 7th, 2014. He was assigned to the first district."

From 5 to 6 a.m. Tuesday it was raining along I-90 on the west side of Cuyahoga County, according to Meteorologist Samantha Roberts. Temperatures were around 36 to 37 degrees, so it was much too warm for ice, she said. It was overcast during the time of the crashes.

