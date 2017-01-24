Teen robbed while trying to sell shoes to someone he met on Instagram

A 16-year-old was robbed in Akron while trying to sell a pair of shoes to someone he met on Instagram.

The teen agreed to meet the seller at a business on the 1200 block of Independence Avenue. When the victim arrived, the potential buyer took one of his shoes off to try on the new shoes, before grabbing both shoes and taking off running through the woods.

The victim chased the suspect until he lost him. Two other suspects followed him into the woods and put their hands in their pockets as if they had guns, telling him to walk away. The victim left and called police.

The suspects are three black males all between 16 and 17 years old. The first suspect is 5-foot-6 and 170 to 180 lbs. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. The second suspect is 5-foot-10 and 185 lbs. He was wearing a red and black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. The third suspect is 5-foot-9 and 170 lbs. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information should contact the Akron police department.

