Autopsy report says alleged OSU attacker died of gunshot wounds

A completed autopsy report shows that alleged Ohio State University attacker Abdul Razak Ali Artan, 18, died of gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Artan was shot and killed by a 28-year-old Ohio State University officer after allegedly driving a car onto the campus, jumping a curb and hitting several pedestrians. Police say he then got out of his gray Honda Civic and started stabbing people.

The autopsy shows that Artan suffered gunshot wounds to the head and chest which caused perforation of the brain, heart, liver and right lung. He also had injuries to the stomach, spleen and spinal cord.

Artan was also shot in the right elbow.

