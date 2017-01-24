Johnny Manziel gives Donald Trump Twitter advice, then deletes his account

Johnny Manziel has something to say about Donald Trump's Twitter use.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback posted to his Twitter page on Monday, writing, "Yo @POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on twitter. Shit will drive you crazy, lead the country and let them hate."

Johnny Manziel gave @POTUS some advice, and then promptly deleted his twitter account. pic.twitter.com/i2eNe2U8wQ — Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) January 23, 2017

Manziel immediately deleted his account, but multiple people took screenshots of the Tweet.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Manziel deleted his Twitter account in an effort to "eliminate distractions."

