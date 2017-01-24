Trial continued for former Kent State University football player accused of kidnapping

Trial continued for Nate Holley, the former Kent State University football player accused of kidnapping after a Nov. 3 incident with a female student in Franklin Township.

Holley's new court date is Feb. 7, 2017.

Holley, a senior at KSU, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in November. He was released with a GPS device on a $50,000 bond to the Oriana House, an alcohol and chemical dependency treatment center, and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

A judge ruled at Holley's supplemental indictment earlier this month that he would be allowed to leave the state to train for the NFL Combine. At the supplemental indictment, prosecutors said that Holley had contacted the victim via text and Snapchat despite the no contact order. They noted that the victim was scared of what would happen if she didn't respond to Holley.

Holley was the safety on the team and boasted 426 career tackles. He was a two-time All-MAC first team selection the last two seasons. Holley was suspended from the team after his arrest. He has since exhausted his eligibility and is no longer part of the team.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.