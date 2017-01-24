Trial begins for elderly man accused in deadly DUI accident

A bench trial began Tuesday for a 73-year-old Eastlake man who police say admitted to driving his truck into two pedestrians in January 2016.

Police said Rudolph R. Baitt was driving his pick-up on Lost Nation Road just before 6:30 p.m. when he struck two people: 50-year-old Dean Capasso and 57-year-old Kimberly Perkins. According to court documents, he had a blood alcohol content of .15 at the time of the crash.

Both victims were taken to Lake West Medical Center, where they died. Baitt was not injured.

Baitt has been charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide. He is currently in jail on a $50,000 bond.

