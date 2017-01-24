Police: Woman sets man on fire in Amherst Denny's

Police say that a man was set on fire in an Amherst Denny's on Monday morning.

Police were called to the N. Leavitt Road restaurant around 9:36 a.m. for an assault in progress.

Upon arrival, they say they found Adelaida Ruth Brown, 35, attacking Kenneth Lee Pette Jr. Witnesses said that Brown had been chasing Pette around the restaurant and at one point set his shirt on fire.

Police arrested Brown and charged her with aggravated arson, assault and domestic violence. She was transported to the Lorain County Jail.

Brown will appear in Oberlin Municipal Court on Tuesday morning.

You can watch security video from the incident below.

