Man broke into Wayne County home to steal steak, gravy, police say

Jerry Grassick (Source: Police) Jerry Grassick (Source: Police)
WAYNE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

Police say that a man broke into a home in Wayne County on Sunday in search of salisbury steak and gravy.

The female homeowner found the suspect, 51-year-old Jerry Grassick, hiding in the bathtub around 11 p.m. Police say he had been stealing food from the fridge: steak, gravy, pork chops and frozen chicken breasts.

Grassick fled but was arrested by deputies shortly after.

