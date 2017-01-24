Terminal Tower to open observation deck in February for charity

Terminal Tower will open its observation deck early this year for charity.

The deck will be open from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14 to support St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Tickets are available online for $5, although a Terminal Tower representative says they are almost sold out. Children five and under get in free. Click here to purchase tickets.

A portion of the proceeds from the ticket sales will go to St. Jude.

The deck will re-open for its regular weekend hours starting in April.

