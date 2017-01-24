Several cars, homes broken into in Rocky River's Old River neighborhood

Several cars and homes were broken into early Friday morning in Rocky River, police say.

The incidents happened in the Old River neighborhood. All of the homes were entered via unlocked doors or windows, and all of the cars burglarized were unlocked.

A purse was taken from outside one home, while cash was taken from another purse. A car was stolen from Northview Road using keys taken from within a home.

No one was injured during the incidents, and no one saw the suspect.

Police say that residents should lock doors, windows, garage doors and car doors and should keep valuables out of sight in cars and homes. They also suggest using exterior lighting and motion sensors and paying attention to odd happenings in the neighborhood.

Rocky River Police Department Ptl. Chris Camp, a Certified Crime Prevention Specialist, can be contacted at ccamp@rrcity.com or 440-799-8212 to answer questions or assist with safety concerns at your home.

