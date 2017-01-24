Cleveland Indians announce 2017 promotional schedule

The Cleveland Indians have released their promotional schedule for the 2017 season.

The schedule includes jerseys for Indians players Carlos Santana, Cody Allen, Andrew Miller and Edwin Encarnacion, and also includes bobbleheads for Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor, Jason Kipnis and Terry Francona.

There will also be 11 Sugardale dollar dog nights, 17 Pregame in the District nights featuring $2 12-ounce domestic beer cans, 16 firework nights and 10 KeyBank Kids Fun days.

The team will also unveil two statues outside the Right Field Gate: one honoring Frank Robinson, baseball's first African-American manager, and a second honoring player-manager and Hall of Fame inductee Lou Boudreau.

Single game tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, March 6. You can view the full promotional schedule below.

April 11: Opening Day, Magnet Schedule & Car Magnet courtesy of Progressive, Block Party

April 30: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

May 12: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night

May 13: T-shirt courtesy of CLE Clothing

May 14: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

May 17: Weather Education Day, Weather Education Book (all Weather Ed participants)

May 24: AL Championship Replica Trophy courtesy of KeyBank

May 26: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Fireworks presented by SportClips, Block Party

May 27: Jose Ramirez Bobblehead~ courtesy of Sugardale, Frank Robinson statue unveiling, Pregame in the District, Block Party

May 28: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

June 9: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Celebration Banner courtesy of McDonald’s, Fireworks, Block Party

June 10: Carlos Santana Jersey courtesy of Discount Drug Mart, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

June 11: KeyBank Kids Fun Day, Wiffle Ball & Bat Set courtesy of MLB

June 23: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Wayfarer Sunglasses courtesy of Subway, Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture, Block Party

June 24: Cody Allen Jersey courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse, Pregame in the District, Block Party

June 25: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

June 28: Tote Bag courtesy of MLB Network

July 4: Francisco Lindor Bobblehead courtesy of Sherwin-Williams, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

July 7: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Block C Skyline Cap courtesy of KeyBank, Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture, Block Party

July 8: Andrew Miller Jersey courtesy of Shearer’s, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

July 9: KeyBank Kids Fun Day, Toy Truck courtesy of W.B. Mason

July 21: Rock ‘n’ Blast presented by FirstEnergy, Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Baseball Stirrup Socks, Block Party, Hassle-Free Weekend

July 22: Rock ‘n’ Blast presented by FirstEnergy, Jason Kipnis Bobblehead courtesy of Medical Mutual, Pregame in the District, Block Party, Hassle-Free

Weekend

July 23: KeyBank Kids Fun Day, Slider’s Birthday, Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Event, Hassle-Free Weekend

July 27: Picnic Blanket courtesy of Liberty Ford

August 4: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Mason Jar Mug courtesy of KeyBank, Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture, Block Party

August 5: Lou Boudreau Replica Statue~, Lou Boudreau statue unveiling, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

August 6: KeyBank Kids Fun Day, Baseball Card Set courtesy of Topps

August 23: Terry Francona Bobblehead

August 25: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Rally Scarf, Fireworks, Block Party

August 26: Edwin Encarnacion Jersey, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

August 27: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

September 8: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

September 9: 1977 Jersey, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

September 10: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

September 15: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night

September 30: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Fireworks, Fan Appreciation Night

