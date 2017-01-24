City Council approves tax abatement for Huntington Bank building construction

The Cleveland City Council approved the tax abatement for the redevelopment of the former Huntington Bank building in downtown Cleveland at their Monday night meeting.

The Huntington Bank building, located on the corner of East 9th Street and Euclid Avenue, will be redeveloped into a mix of apartments, office space, hotel rooms, restaurants and stores. The project is expected to generate 1,000 construction jobs and 450 service and administrative positions.

The $300 million construction project on the 93-year-old building is scheduled to begin later this year.

