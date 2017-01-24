Joe Buck has something to say to people who didn't like his World Series commentating

Joe Buck has something to say to fans who didn't like his commentating during the World Series.

Many Cleveland Indians fans thought that Buck's announcing was biased towards the Chicago Cubs. Some fans even went so far as to create a petition to replace Buck with Bob Uecker, the announcer from Major League, a sentiment which 55,000 cosigners agreed with.

However, Buck says that people upset with his coverage should "grow up."

"They’re going to have to grow up, if that somehow offends them and their sensibilities," he said while speaking on Chicago's Spiegel and Parkins Show on 670 The Score on Friday. (via AwfulAnnouncing) "I think anybody who understands the importance of what the Cubs mean and the Cubs winning to where baseball fits in 2016 and going into next year understands it was a big deal and understands the historical significance of it. I mean, that’s what was so incredible. I got to do the Red Sox winning in ’04, but they’d been there in ’86, and they’d been there in ’75 and ’67. As we all know by now, the Cubs hadn’t. And that’s what made it so awesome to be at Wrigley Field and sit in that seat and call those games."

"And then on top of it, when you get a seven-game World Series, that’s unreal," he added. "When you get 10 innings in Game 7, it’s almost unheard of. It worked out perfectly for what turned out to be a huge audience on TV."

What do you think of Buck's comments? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.

RELATED: Cleveland Indians announce 2017 promotional schedule

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.