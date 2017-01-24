Suspects in Bedford bar murder plead not guilty - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

BEDFORD, OH (WOIO) -

The suspects in the Bedford homicide that left a 33-year-old father dead were arraigned Tuesday morning.

Trevis Stephens was sitting in the Lounge 2.28 Bar and Grill on New Year's Day when a bullet came through the window and killed him. 

John Word, 35, who police say was the shooter, turned himself in on Jan. 4 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was on federal parole at the time of the shooting.

Clairese Murray, 35, was also arrested Jan. 4 and charged with murder. Police say she was the get-away driver.

Both pleaded not guilty and had their bonds were continued at $250,000. Pre-trial is scheduled for Jan. 31. 

