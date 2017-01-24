TIMELINE: Officer struck, killed in hit-skip on I-90

Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey was struck and killed by a car on I-90W near Warren Road around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Officer Fahey was putting down flares to divert traffic from a Rocky River accident.

Here is a timeline of what we know so far about the incident:

2:30 p.m.: Suspect's cream-colored Toyota Camry towed away.

1:10 p.m.: Police identify the suspect as Israel Alvarez, 44. He was arrested on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and felony hit skip.

11:57 a.m.: Police are questioning a suspect in the hit-skip. He was at the same address that the car was found.

10:45 a.m.: Officer Fahey's body was moved from Metro to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

9:30 a.m.: The suspect's vehicle was possibly located on East 31st in Lorain.

6:00 a.m.: Officer Fahey was struck around 6:00 a.m. on I-90W near Warren by the driver of a white Camry. That driver then fled the scene.

5:33 a.m.: The driver of a Chevy van collided with the Rocky River fire truck at that accident scene. The driver of the van was killed. His name has not been released. Rocky River police then closed Interstate 90 west bound at McKinley for the investigation and asked for help in closing the highway.

5:12 a.m.: Rocky River police requested an ambulance to the scene. Rocky River fighters in a pumper truck also responded.

5:04 a.m.: Rocky River police officers responded to I-90W near Hilliard Blvd for a single car accident.

