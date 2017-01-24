Officer David Fahey's uncle says he was 'always willing to help'

The uncle of Cleveland police officer David Fahey, who was struck and killed while working on I-90 Tuesday morning, says that he was a "good kid" who was "always willing to help."

"He loved life and served his country in the Navy and then he came back and served here in the city of Cleveland," said his uncle, Michael Galland. Galland says that Fahey's mother, step-father and brother were all Cleveland police officers.

"David was a wonderful kid," he said. "I loved him dearly and I feel so bad for his brothers and his mother."

Fahey was struck by a car while setting up flares to divert traffic from a Rocky River accident around 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The hit-skip driver then fled the scene.

Here is a timeline of what we know so far about the incident.

