One killed in horse-drawn buggy and car crash in Holmes County

One person was killed in a horse-drawn buggy and motor vehicle crash in Walnut Creek Township on Jan. 17.

Police say the horse-drawn buggy, operated by Robert Coblentz, 75, of Sugarcreek, was traveling on State Route 19 at County Road 114 when it was involved in a crash with a motor vehicle driven by 74-year-old Joyce M. Morris of Sugarcreek. Police say Coblentz stopped at a stop sign but pulled into the path of Morris.

Coblentz and his passenger, Effie. J. Coblentz, 67, were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Morris, who was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. She died days later.

The horse was killed on impact.

This is the first fatal crash in Holmes County in 2017.

