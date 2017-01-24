Man attempts to rob University of Akron student on her way to class

A 23-year-old student was robbed while walking to class at the University of Akron on Monday morning.

The woman was walking in the 400 block of Sumner Street shortly before 9 a.m. when she says Orlondo C. Ransom, 32, approached her with his hand in his pocket, saying he had a gun.

Ransom then told the woman to turn around and walk in the opposite direction as he walked behind her before demanding her book bag. He said that he wanted her book bag so she didn't run away.

The woman said she tried to get other people's attention as they walked but had no luck until her roommate walked up to her. The roommate pulled out her cell phone and Ransom handed the victim her bag and walked away.

While the roommate was on her phone, Ransom came back and said he would talk to police. He waited until officers arrived and was arrested.

He is charged with kidnapping and robbery and was booked into the Summit County Jail.

