Police in Rocky River investigating series of home burglaries

The Rocky River Police Department is investigating a series of burglaries that occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 20.

Chief Kelly Stillman said 7 homes were entered and all had unlocked doors or windows.

The incidents happened in the Old River neighborhood on Riverwood Avenue, Purnell Avenue, Magnolia Drive and Northview Road.

Chief Stillman (Rocky River) says 7 homes were entered last Friday. In 1 case- Northview Rd. keys to a car taken & vehicle stolen. pic.twitter.com/BxaxkDheou — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) January 24, 2017

Chief Stillman said cash was taken from two purses. He said keys were taken from inside a home on Northview Road where a vehicle was stolen from the driveway.

Rocky River PD investigating series of home & car break-ins that occurred last Fri. Chief says all homes had unlocked doors & windows. pic.twitter.com/Og8tBKvkjR — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) January 24, 2017

"There is no magic bubble in the city of Rocky River so crime does happen here," Chief Stillman said. "You have to safeguard your property. You have to lock your doors. You have to lock your windows (and) leave exterior lights on (have) motion sensors."

Police said no one saw the suspect or suspects.

Nixle is a free crime alert notification service many police departments, including the Rocky River Police Department, use.

