Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey's uncle: 'He helped everyone'

Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey who was killed in an accident on I-90 today was the type of person who would go out of his way to help people whenever he could, according to his uncle.

"He loved life," Fahey's uncle Michael Galland said. "Never did he ever turn his back, he helped everyone. That's the wonderful thing about him. The community and this world lost a good kid, a really good boy."

Fahey, 39, was killed Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, when he was hit by a white Camry on I-90 westbound. He was putting flares on the road to divert traffic from another deadly accident in Rocky River when he was struck.

Fahey, a U.S. NAVY veteran, was assigned to CPD's First District.

Fahey was a member of the Cleveland Police Academy's 133rd class. He and 45 other graduates took the oath of office in January 2015.

He comes from a long line of law enforcement:

Jackie Ketterer, mom: Olmsted Twp. Police Officer, former CPD officer

Mark Ketterer, stepfather: Retired CPD commander

Barry Bentley, cousin: CPD officer

Chris Porter, brother: CPD officer

In memory of Officer Fahey, many of his Facebook friends have changed their profile pictures to one of the fallen officer.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.